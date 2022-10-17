aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Local

WEED Soldiers win Best Medic Competition

by Aerotech News

Congratulations to 1st Lt. Sibagatullin and Sgt. 1st Class Obregon from the Weed Army Community Hospital at Fort Irwin, Calif., for winning the Medical Readiness Command, West 2022 Best Medic Competition!

The competition was held at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and featured teams from Brooke Army Medical Center; Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital BJACH; Irwin Army Community Hospital; Munson Army Health Center; Reynolds Army Health Clinic; Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center, Fort Huachuca; William Beaumont Army Medical Center; Weed Army Community Hospital, Dental Health Command-Central.

The team will represent MRC-W at the next level of the competition.

Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Fort Irwin community participates in...
 By Kimberly Hackbarth | Fort Irwin, Calif.
Level 1 Champion
 By Aerotech News
Military Lending Act provides loan...
 By Aerotech News
Keep your pet sheltered and...
 By Animal Control Facility | Fort Irwin
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit