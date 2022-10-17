WEED Soldiers win Best Medic Competition

Congratulations to 1st Lt. Sibagatullin and Sgt. 1st Class Obregon from the Weed Army Community Hospital at Fort Irwin, Calif., for winning the Medical Readiness Command, West 2022 Best Medic Competition!

The competition was held at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and featured teams from Brooke Army Medical Center; Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital BJACH; Irwin Army Community Hospital; Munson Army Health Center; Reynolds Army Health Clinic; Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center, Fort Huachuca; William Beaumont Army Medical Center; Weed Army Community Hospital, Dental Health Command-Central.

The team will represent MRC-W at the next level of the competition.