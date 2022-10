11th ACR conduct physical readiness training

On Oct. 13, 2022, Troopers assigned to Regimental Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, conducted physical readiness training at Range 10, the Bayonet Charge, Fort Irwin, Calif.

This team building event concluded with a discussion lead by the Regimental Chaplain to bring awareness to the ACE-SI Suicide Prevention Program and effective ways to care for Troopers in their time of need.