On Oct. 15 2022, Tank Crewmen from 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment had the opportunity to share their knowledge with family members and friends at Range 1, Fort Irwin, Calif.

Family members and close acquaintances were provided the opportunity to approach the M1A2 Abrams Sep V2 and familiarize themselves with the armored vehicles. They also observed two tank crews execute a live fire for both defensive and offensive engagements.