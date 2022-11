On Oct. 21, 2022, Tank Crews from 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment conducted Gunnery Table VI at Range 1, Fort Irwin, Calif.

Table VI assess a tank crew’s lethality and qualifies them to employ the M1A2 SEP V2 Main Battle Tank.

Gunnery is a vital component of training for the dual mission of being a FORSCOM deployable unit and combating Rotational Training Units that the Blackhorse Regiment is assigned.