Army

NTC/Fort Irwin takes part in 88th annual Kiwanis Mardi Gras Parade

by Army photographs

The National Training Center and Fort Irwin, Calif., took part in the 88th annual Kiwanis “Mardi Gras” parade, Oct. 29, 2022, one of the longest running parades in the State of California.

Local law enforcement, public safety officials and military officials were all represented in the parade, including Fort Irwin’s Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Curt Taylor, Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Haydt, and installation unit leadership.

Fort Irwin has strong community ties within the city of Barstow and is proud to be a part of their community.

Army photographs
