Fort Irwin High Desert Warrior – November 2022

Community Hospital Capt. Tiffany Newcomb, chief of the Javier Villanueva Troop Medical Clinic and a Louisville, Ky. native, speaks during the Wave of Light ceremony Oct. 14 at Weed Army Community Hospital on Fort Irwin, California. Newcomb, a Louisville, Ky. native, led the planning for the event. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Jose Concepcion / Weed Army )

Digital Publication serving the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Welcome to the November 2022 edition of High Desert Warrior, the official online publication serving NTC Fort Irwin! We have a great issue of news and features lined up for you this month – just click on the link below for your digital edition, or visit our website, http://www.aerotechnews.com/ntcfortirwin for post, Army and defense industry news.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/110422HDWDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for a full digital copy of High Desert Warrior, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/tvwi/

Here are some highlights from this month’s issue:

  • Fort Irwin community gathers for Wave of Light – Page 1
  • Drivers urged to be careful – Page 1
  • NTC/Fort Irwin supports JPMRC Rotation 23-01 – Page 2
  • Chaplain’s Corner: Gratitude transforms us – Page 3
  • NTC/Fort Irwin celebrate Halloween – Pages 4 & 5, and more!

All this and much more news serving the Fort Irwin community, in this month’s issue of High Desert Warrior – the only digital publication serving Fort Irwin and the NTC! Click on the link below to read High Desert Warrior on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page (facebook.com/HighDesertWarrior) for daily news updates, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. We regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #fortirwinarmynews #fortirwinntc #highdesertwarrior

