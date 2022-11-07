Chaplain’s Corner: Gratitude Transforms Us

Luke 17:11-19 The Ten Lepers

One of them, when he saw that he was healed, turned back, and with a loud voice glorified God, and fell down on his face at his feet, giving him thanks.

And Jesus answering said, Were there not ten cleansed? but where are the nine?

The 10 men in this story had their lives entirely changed. They went from being despised wretches who had to beg for food to men who now might once again mingle with society. The gift Jesus Christ gave them would define the rest of their lives just as their leprosy had done until that point. Yet only one thought to return to thank the One who healed him.

All that we have is essentially borrowed from God. All that we count as our own is from Him. Every advantage we have gained here are thanks to faculties He gave us on an Earth He created. What is more, God did not even withhold His own son from us, but gave His Son as a sacrifice for sin on our behalf. Jesus noticed the gratitude of the one leper and the absent-mindedness of the nine. Consider how gratitude or the lack thereof impacts you—when we give to someone who takes our giving for granted, we may feel a loss, but when we give to someone who appreciates what we do for them, we want to give more.

Gratitude goes beyond just a reciprocation to the giver, however. It transforms the heart of the one giving thanks as well. When we live with gratitude in our hearts, we become happier, more satisfied, and more fulfilled. While cynicism and complaining are often watchwords and universal pastimes among us in the Army, these can become a vicious cycle of discontent where we become blind to the blessings that are before us. Gratitude will not resolve all of the world’s ills, but it will give us greater contentment as we navigate life’s challenges.

What am I thankful for?

Who can I thank for what they have done for me?

What has God given me that I may be taking for granted?

May God bless you with eyes to see your blessings and the fruits of gratitude.