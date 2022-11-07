JPMRC Rotation 23-01 begins in Hawaii

The 25th Infantry Division and Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center held an opening ceremony for the JPMRC rotation 23-01, Oct. 20, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.

The combat training center rotation runs through Nov. 10, providing realistic training designed to build readiness and enhance interoperability throughout the Indo-Pacific region. The 25th ID, alongside units from Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines will experience all-domain training challenges in conditions that realistically mimic the operational environment they may experience in crisis or conflict.

“Over the next three weeks, we will sweat together, bust through gulches together, learn together, fight the enemy together and win together,” said Col. Graham White, Commander of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division.

Supported by the National Training Center and the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, JPMRC rotations provide realistic training opportunities that portray peer and near-peer threats for regional CTC rotations in Hawaii, Alaska, and an exportable capability throughout the Indo-Pacific. While principally an Army training center focused on building readiness in the 25th Infantry Division, this year’s training also involves Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps organizations, assets and training.

“Our mission over the next three weeks is to provide a world-class training exercise — a crucible experience — in terrain and operational conditions that replicate the conditions that we expect in combat in this theater,” said Brig. Gen. Jeffrey VanAntwerp, Deputy Commanding General — Operations, 25th Infantry Division. “We’re going to do that by stressing every warfighting function.”

With a total of 12 countries observing the exercise and 3 participating units, JPMRC 23-01 serves as the region’s premier CTC that strengthens defense relationships, fosters multinational interoperability, increases U.S. readiness, and reinforces the unified regional landpower network that supports a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“JPMRC rotation 23-01 will include more than 6,000 Soldiers from across the 25th Infantry Division and more than 350 Soldiers from three participating units from Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines, and 12 observer nations (Australia, French Caledonia, Bangladesh, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mongolia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia and, Thailand), said Maj. Gen. Joe Ryan, Commanding General of 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii senior commander. “The U.S. Army in the Pacific and these Armies from across the region are all a part of a landpower network—a network that also includes the Marine Corps and Special Operations Forces. The landpower network is a key component in the security architecture that helps keep the Indo-Pacific region safe, free, and open, because it protects national sovereignty—something that’s very important to each of our Allies and Partners. The interoperability and close relationships we build while training together within the landpower network is a key advantage in competition and, if necessary, in conflict.”