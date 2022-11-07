U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) awards Silver Valley Unified School District $2,000,000 literacy grant

Silver Valley Unified School District has been awarded a $2,000,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA). Silver Valley Unified School District’s grant is called F.L.A.R.E.: Fostering Literacy and Reading Excellence. Located in a remote area in California’s Mojave Desert, SVUSD serves 74.7% military-connected students from Fort Irwin National Training Center and the Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow.

Since COVID’s disruptions to education, SVUSD educator observations and student performance data confirm that literacy is the area students most need intensive support. Literacy is foundational to all academic areas. Through this project, SVUSD will address TK-12th grade student needs and measurably increase their literacy skills over the five-year grant.

“We could not be more excited for this incredible opportunity for our students and our community! As we continue to recover from the COVID pandemic, this grant brings the resources we need to help our students improve their literacy across all subjects. We are grateful to DoDEA for their on-going support of our students and community,” said Jesse M Najera, Superintendent.

The grant will support TK-12th grade students and includes resources to instructional aides, New iPads TK-K, Multimedia libraries, Family Book Bags and Interactive journals, Library and Classroom Books

Strategies include: Professional learning, Project-based learning, Extra-curricular activities, E-reader access, Family engagement

DoDEA’s Education Partnership and Resources division strives to ensure all military-connected K-12 students have access to quality educational opportunities through engagement in partnerships with school districts and professional organizations. The division provides school personnel and stakeholders with evidence-based resources and supports to increase understanding and awareness related to the unique challenges faced by military-connected students and families. Learn more about the DoDEA Grants at dodeagrants.org