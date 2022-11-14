NTC/Fort Irwin takes part in Veterans Day ceremonies

On Nov. 11, 2022; Soldiers from the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, Calif., along with the cities of Barstow, Victorville, and Palm Springs honor those who have served in our armed forces on Veterans Day.

Military leaders spoke of Armistice Day, wars past and remarked on the brave men and women who served before and alongside them.

Lt. Col. Stacie Moore, Operations Group, National Training Center, encouraged Barstow citizens to talk to their veterans and learn more about their stories — to learn about who they are, and why they served.

Thank you to all who serve and to those who took time to honor our veterans on this day.