The post-wide power outage for NTC/Fort Irwin, Calif., is slated for 6 a.m.-8 p.m., Nov. 19.

Maintenance on the power grid is planned to last only 12 hours, but Fort Irwin would like to manage expectations that the time may shift to later in the evening.

Many of the services on post will remain open for the duration of the outage, with ice available for pick up at the PX to preserve your groceries at home.