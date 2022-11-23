Lead 6 Sends: A Thanksgiving message from Brig. Gen. Curtis Taylor

History books attribute the first Thanksgiving to have occurred between Native Americans and Plymouth colonists celebrating the fall harvest in 1621. Years later, it was hardship and hard-fought victories of the American Revolution and Civil Wars that led to what we now celebrate as Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday in November.

In that tradition it’s fitting that our Thanksgiving opportunity leave is no upon us, and we can take a much-need break to celebrate our ‘victories’ of the past year. Not only were there nine rotations to prepare Army Combat Formations to Win the First Fight, but before the dust settled from ROT 22-10 we went right into PC-22 and JPMRC support. Perfect timing for a needed break and to say thanks to all here who are committed to Training the Force.

To our Soldiers and Civilian employees, I’m thankful for what you do every day for our installation, our Army, and our Nation. Army Readiness and the NTC has been synonymous for nearly 42 years because of your efforts and commitment to our critical mission.

To our Army families, I am forever grateful for your continued support of our Soldiers and our Army. I do realized that it takes quite a commitment to serve here, in the middle of everywhere. Thank you for your continued support of our Soldiers; belief in our mission; and for creating a tight-knit community unlike any other in our Army.

As you make the most of your holiday traditions, pleae be mindful that not everyone is traveling home for the holiday. Along with all who are remaining here, keep all who serve and their families in mind and let them know that their sacrifices are appreciated.

For many, Thanksgiving marks the beginning of a joyous holiday season. For some, however, it can mark the beginning of a very stressful period where are teammates are feeling alone or isolated. Leaders at every level should remain engaged during the leave period. Ensure that all Soldiers know that they are valued and can count on you at all times.

Lastly, CSM Haydt and I wish you a safe and peaceful Thanksgiving. Please be mindful that the holiday season is the second deadliest period of the year for off-duty Soldier mishaps. Stay safe, plan ahead, and watch out for those around you.

Lead – Train – Win