Army photographs by Staff St. Julie Jaeger

On Nov. 9, 2022, Operations Group updated and re-dedicated Brito’s BBQ Pit.

This Place in the desert (PID) is a dedication to General Gary M. Brito (BB #415) who served as Scorpion 07 for 10 Rotations at The National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif., between June 2006 to June 2007.