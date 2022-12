On Nov. 28, 2022, Troopers from the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment and Fort Irwin gathered at Fritz Field, Fort Irwin, Calif., to begin training to earn the Expert Soldier, Infantryman and Medical Badge.

These badges represent a triumph of discipline, willpower, and physical fortitude. We commend these Troopers for striving for excellence within the technical and physical demands of their profession.