Building community relationships …

by Aerotech News

On Dec. 3, 2022, Operations Group, Tarantula Team at Fort Irwin, Calif., held their annual Operation Toy Drop.

The Barstow Police Department and families had the opportunity to observe the static UH-60 display and airborne demonstration.

