11th ACR in the House!

Fort Irwin’s 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment resumed the long-standing 26-year tradition of the 38-mile-Long Walk from Fort Irwin to the Barstow Veterans Home.Col. Timothy Ferguson, commander, and Command Sgt. Major Kevin Burg running alongside 44 Blackhorse troopers visited the Barstow Home Dec. 2, 2022! The tradition resumed this year after a two-year hiatus due to COVID restraints.

The first Regimental Long Walk was held in 1997 to commemorate the opening of the Barstow Veterans Home. The event sanctioned active-duty service members from the National Training Center at Fort Irwin to give local veterans a widely-deserving, heartfelt public appreciation. Each year thereafter, the 11th ACR continued the rigorous march as a token of appreciation to veterans for the sacrifices they have made for our country.

Regiment command teams led the formation, proudly marching in cadence to the veteran’s home. Veterans and staff cheered for the soldiers on the sidelines, the march and formation were a beautiful site and indeed, makes you proud to be an American. Our residents were able to meet and greet with the troopers and thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated the soldiers visit and the resumption of the annual event!

Fort Irwin command is amazing, as are the soldiers. It is also wonderful to see the spirit of patriotism that exists within our community. ALLONS!