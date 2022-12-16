11th ACR celebrates holidays, welcomes Santa Claus

On Dec. 9, 9th, 2022, the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, alongside family and friends, celebrated the holiday season at Ujen, Fort Irwin, Calif.

Ujen is one of many simulated urban centers developed to provide a realistic training environment for the OPFOR to conduct exercises with Rotational Training Units. On this special night, however, the city was transformed into a town center devoted to community, food and enjoyment.

Santa Claus rode in on an M1A2 Abrams that was transformed into a sleigh, led by a column of decorated HMMWVs and the new GAZ TIGRs.