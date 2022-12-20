aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Troops recognized at Fritz Field

by Aerotech News

On Dec. 16, 2022, Troopers who successfully passed the Expert Soldier, Infantryman and Field Medical Badge Test were recognized and awarded at Fritz Field, Fort Irwin, Calif.

All the Troopers who attempted the test were congratulated, with Brig. Gen. Curt Taylor noting: “All of you who competed today, you will never be among those cold and timid souls who know neither victory nor defeat.”

The new Expert Badge holders attained not only individual victories, but developed the attitudes and the qualities that make our Army and our Nation great. They had developed the character and expertise to inspire the next group of Troopers venture into the unknown, but come out stronger and more assured in their abilities and their mental fortitude. These next generation of experts endured and overcame both mental and physical challenges and have earned the Expert Soldier, Infantryman and Field Medical Badges.

Also recognized were the trainers and the cadre who helped these Troopers achieve their success, in addition to all the planners and the support personnel.

