Lead 6 Sends:

As the holiday is season is vastly approaching, many have plans or are already taking advantage of our block leave period. Command Sgt. Maj. Haydt and I want to wish all within the NTC and Fort Irwin community a very Merry Christmas and happy holiday season.

The holidays are a great time for families and friends to come together and to reconnect after a long year, but for many of our Soldiers and Families, traveling home may not be an option. This time of year can be lonely, especially for those who are far from home or away from families for the first time.

We ask that you reach out to those who are alone for the holidays and to remain engaged during the holiday season. A quick phone call or text message to remind them that they are a valued member of the team can boost morale tremendously and have a lasting impact within our formations.

Many will have the chance to celebrate with family and friends over the holidays. As you prepare for these events, keep safety in the forefront. Do not let alcohol cloud your judgement and remember that poor decisions could have lifelong effects on you, your family, and those around you.

For those of you traveling outside of California, be safe and have a plan for safe travels. Give yourself plenty of travel time, wear your seatbelts, check road and weather conditions, and anticipate delays due to traffic and increased travelers at this time of year.

Thank you for everything you have accomplished this past year. Our continued success in training Army Combat Formations to Win the First Fight is due to all of you … all of our Soldiers, Families, DA Civilian and contract employees who are committed and dedicated to our critical mission. CSM Haydt and I are truly blessed to have you and your families on our team.

Enjoy your holidays, remain safe, and we’ll see you in the New Year.

Lead – Train – Win!