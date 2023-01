The Weed Army Community Hospital at Fort Irwin, Calif., has welcomed their first baby of 2023!

Pfc. Abigail Isaac and Pfc. Nathan Vinson welcomed their son, Aloysius, at 5: 25 p.m., Jan. 5.

Maj. Megan Reglin, Clinical Nurse OIC for the Mother-Baby Unit, and Spec. Alondra Lopez, MBU nurse, presented a special diaper bag, courtesy of Weed Army Community Hospital to the proud parents.