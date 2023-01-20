11th ACR hosts reception for senior leaders, troops

Army photographs

On Jan. 6, 2023, the Regimental Commander and Command Sergeant Major hosted a New Year’s Reception for senior leaders from the Squadrons and troops, at the Cracker Jack Community Center, Fort Irwin, Calif.

This event was an opportunity for leaders to gather and reconnect. The event sparked past memories, and kindled future hopes for Year 2023. The exchanges reminded everyone of the collective mission, and the responsibilities of leaders to ensure Troopers’ continued success into the future.