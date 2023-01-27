New program, offers promotion incentives for Soldiers

The U.S. Army is offering promotion incentives to Soldiers who refer individuals to their local recruiting station.

The Soldier Referral Program encourages all Soldiers to support recruiting and gives them an opportunity to share their stories and decision to serve with their community.

The SRP complements the Total Army Involvement in Recruiting program, which enables all Soldiers, regardless of rank, in the active Army, U.S. Army Reserve, and U.S. Army National Guard to meet youth where they are, share their Army story and be rewarded when that person joins the Army.

“We’re excited to launch the Soldier Referral Program, allowing us to leverage motivated junior Soldiers throughout the Army to engage high quality recruits. We hope Soldiers everywhere will discuss the benefits and opportunities they’re afforded through their service with their friends and family,” said Maj. Gen. Johnny Davis, commanding general of the U.S. Army Recruiting Command.

“The Army needs quality recruits to support our national defense and readiness, and the best way to reach these individuals is through the young professionals throughout our formations. Quality will attract quality,” said Davis.

Junior enlisted Soldiers — Private (E-1) through Private 1st Class (E-3) — who participate in this program will be given promotion opportunities.

“For decades our Army recruiting mission has benefited from the selfless efforts of Soldiers at every rank who encouraged others to see the benefits of Army service,” said Brig. Gen. Hope Rampy, director of Military Personnel Management. “Now, we have a way to reward their contributions.”

Privates to privates first class will be eligible for a single rank advancement of one grade if their qualified referral enlists and ships to Basic Combat Training or One Station Unit Training. A Soldier can only be promoted one time in their career from SRP participation.

Specialists and sergeants will be eligible for promotion points by earning the new U.S. Army Recruiting Ribbon. The newly created ribbon is part of the Army’s effort to recognize Soldiers for contributing to the recruiting effort.

Any Soldier, whether officer or enlisted, who has a qualified referral enlist and ship to Basic Combat Training will be eligible for the ribbon.

The ribbon is approved by the Soldier’s battalion commander and is accompanied by a memorandum to serve as supporting documentation.

The ribbon consists of four award levels, each worth 10 promotion points, allowing all Soldiers to pursue higher levels of achievement.

Those that are interested in participating in the program may direct their referral to GoArmy.com/Refer or text RFRL to GOARMY (462769).