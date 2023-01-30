aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Army

11th ACR hosts Dining In at Sandy Basin Community Center

by Aerotech News

Army photographs

The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment hosted a Dining In at the Sandy Basin Community Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Jan. 20, 2023.

This year, the Regiment was joined by Honorary Colonel of the Regiment, Retired Maj. Gen. Terry L. Tucker and the Honorary Command Sergeant Major of the Regiment, Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Kenneth O. Preston.

This event honored the achievements of our Troopers as we celebrate the upcoming 122nd Regimental Birthday. Traditions like the Dining In bridge the Blackhorse Regiment of today with the Regiment’s honored and historic past, acknowledging accomplishments and sacrifices since its inception in 1901.

