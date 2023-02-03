11th ACR marks 122nd anniversary

On Jan. 31, 2023, the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment conducted a Regimental Run, with the call to commemorate this unit’s 122nd birthday.

Following the run, the cake was cut, in celebration of the day the Blackhorse Regiment came to exist.

The regiment was constituted on Feb. 2, 1901, in the Regular Army as the 11th Cavalry Regiment, and was organized on March 11, 1901 at Fort Myer, Va. The regiment participated in the 1916 Pancho Villa Expedition under the command of William Jones Nicholson US Army, NTC, Fort Irwin, 11th ACR.