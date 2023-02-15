aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Army

Hard at Work: Decisive Action Rotation 23-04

by Aerotech News
A Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 20th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade supporting 3rd Infantry Division, carries personal equipment through the staging area during Decisive Action Rotation 23-04 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 07, 2023. (Army photograph by Pvt. Anastasiya Ludchenko)
Soldiers assigned to the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division supporting 3rd Infantry Division, conducts preflight checks on an Apache Attack Helicopter during Decisive Action Rotation 23-04 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 11, 2023.
Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 20th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade supporting 3rd Infantry Division, maneuvers a Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) during Decisive Action Rotation 23-04 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 10, 2023. (Army photograph by Cpl. Robert Sullvian)
A Soldier assigned to the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division supporting 3rd Infantry Division, conduct preparations for an upcoming training exercise during Decisive Action Rotation 23-04 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 11, 2023. (Army photograph by Pfc. Macaydan Hawkins)
A Soldier assigned to 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade supporting 3rd Infantry Brigade, secures a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) training rocket pod to a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) during Decisive Action Rotation 23-04 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 12, 2023. (Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin)
Soldiers assigned to the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division supporting 3rd Infantry Division, conduct preparations for an upcoming training exercise during Decisive Action Rotation 23-04 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 11, 2023. (Army photograph by Pfc. Macaydan Hawkins)

National Training Center/Fort Irwin Decisive Action Rotation 23-04 …

Over the last several days, the 3rd Infantry Division and supporting Units have been hard at work conducting Expeditionary Reception, Staging, Onward Integration (ERSOI), preparing for Force-on-Force training operations in “The Box.”

The ERSOI phase of a rotation is designed to replicate a critical part of a deployment operation. It reassembles the personnel, equipment, and accompanying supplies deploying to a theater of operations into mission capable forces.

