Hard at Work: Decisive Action Rotation 23-04

Over the last several days, the 3rd Infantry Division and supporting Units have been hard at work conducting Expeditionary Reception, Staging, Onward Integration (ERSOI), preparing for Force-on-Force training operations in “The Box.”

The ERSOI phase of a rotation is designed to replicate a critical part of a deployment operation. It reassembles the personnel, equipment, and accompanying supplies deploying to a theater of operations into mission capable forces.