NTC/Fort Irwin hosts Decisive Action Rotation 23-04

Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 20th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade supporting 3rd Infantry Division, engage simulated targets from a M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) during Decisive Action Rotation 23-04 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 19, 2023.

Army photograph by Spec. Jeffrey Garland

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade supporting 3rd Infantry Division, conduct live fire exercises during Decisive Action Rotation 23-04 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 19, 2022.

Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin

A Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 20th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade supporting 3rd Infantry Division, maintains a satellite dish and communications equipment during Decisive Action Rotation 23-04 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023.

Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, maneuver through smoke during Decisive Action Rotation 23-04 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 17, 2023.

Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin

A Soldier assigned to 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division supporting 3rd Infantry Division, pulls tolls from a toolbox during Decisive Action Rotation 23-04 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023.

Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin

Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin

A U.S. Soldier assigned to 2nd Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, cuts and moves concertina wire during Decisive Action Rotation 23-04 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., February 17, 2023.