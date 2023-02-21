aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Army

NTC/Fort Irwin hosts Decisive Action Rotation 23-04

by Aerotech News

Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 20th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade supporting 3rd Infantry Division, engage simulated targets from a M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) during Decisive Action Rotation 23-04 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 19, 2023.

Army photograph by Spec. Jeffrey Garland

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade supporting 3rd Infantry Division, conduct live fire exercises during Decisive Action Rotation 23-04 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 19, 2022.

Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin

A Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 20th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade supporting 3rd Infantry Division, maintains a satellite dish and communications equipment during Decisive Action Rotation 23-04 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023.

Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, maneuver through smoke during Decisive Action Rotation 23-04 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 17, 2023.

Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin

A Soldier assigned to 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division supporting 3rd Infantry Division, pulls tolls from a toolbox during Decisive Action Rotation 23-04 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023.

Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 20th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade supporting 3rd Infantry Division, engage simulated targets from a M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) during Decisive Action Rotation 23-04 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 19, 2023.

Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin

A U.S. Soldier assigned to 2nd Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, cuts and moves concertina wire during Decisive Action Rotation 23-04 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., February 17, 2023.

Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Army photograph by Spec. Elizabeth MacPherson
SMA plans to reward Soldiers...
 By Joe Lacdan Army News Service
Hard at Work: Decisive Action...
 By Aerotech News
The Battle of the Box
 By Aerotech News
Ops Group conducts airborne operations
 By Army photographs
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit