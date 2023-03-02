aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
11th ACR rolls out Decisive Action Rotation 23-05

by Aerotech News

Army photographs

On Feb. 25, 2023, the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment staged, then rolled out for Rotation 23-05 “Operation Ardennes.”

During Operation Ardennes, the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment faces the fully modernized 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division. The “Spartan Brigade” touts the best equipment as it prepares to face the Blackhorse Regiment.

The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, augmented by 2-7 Infantry “Cottonbalers,” will weather the cold as they defend against 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division in the Siberian Ridge, Central Corridor and the Northern Corridor. This rotation will test the Blackhorse’s stout determination and capabilities against the Spartan Brigade.

