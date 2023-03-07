aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Decisive Action Rotation continues

by Aerotech News

On Feb. 28, 2023, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division executed an attack on the town of Barasu, Fort Irwin, Calif., and faced entrenched defenders from the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment and 2-7 Infantry.

Rotation 23-05 is the first to feature this trench system, which provides a realistic and complex challenge for rotational training units, when they deploy to the National Training Center. Join the most modern Brigade in the United States Army as they fight to overcome a centuries old tactical problem.

