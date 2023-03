The Villages is making great progress from our windstorms on Feb. 14 and 21.

Repairs are 30 percent complete on our fences and 32 percent complete on our roofs. Work Orders continue to come in for fences so if you have damages please submit as soon as possible.

Michaels is on track to have all homes completed by April 15th. If you are in need of the orange temporary fencing, please stop by the self-help store.