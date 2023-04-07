Fort Irwin High Desert Warrior – April 2023

Digital Publication serving the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Welcome to the April 2023 edition of High Desert Warrior, the official online publication serving NTC Fort Irwin!

Here are some highlights from this month’s issue:

Fort Irwin breaks ground on a new Simulations Center – Page 1

Fort Irwin and Barstow sign a new support agreement – Page 1

Fort Irwin hosts Women’s History Month celebration – Page 2

The 2023 Army Emergency Relief campaign – Page 3

CYS hosts teen career fair – Page 4, more!

All this and much more news serving the Fort Irwin community, in this month's issue of High Desert Warrior – the only digital publication serving Fort Irwin and the NTC!