‘Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant’ stars visit Fort Irwin

by Kimberly Hackbarth Fort Irwin, Calif.
Army photograph by Kimberly Hackbarth
Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim, stars of the film “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant,” receive a safety brief from the flight crew of the 2916th Aviation Battalion, 916th Support Brigade, before boarding a UH-60 Black Hawk in Burbank, Calif., April 14, 2023. Gyllenhaal and Salim visited Fort Irwin and met with Soldiers and family members.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim, the stars of the upcoming film “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant,” visited Fort Irwin, Calif., April 14, 2023, with the United Services Organizations.

Gyllenhaal and Salim flew by a Black Hawk to Fort Irwin and received a brief by the chief of staff and operations chief for the National Training Center. They met with soldiers from the installation and the rotational unit before introducing the film before a screening at the post theater.

In the film, Gyllenhaal plays an Army sergeant who is saved by Salim’s character, an Afghan interpreter. Gyllenhaal’s character later returns to Afghanistan when he learns Salim’s character is being hunted by the Taliban.

“I think that this movie, first and foremost, is an action movie full of entertainment, but at the heart of it is a story about what we do for each other,” Gyllenhaal said. “Our ethos is no one left behind, and I think sometimes in our world there’s so much media and so much information coming at us that certain stories and things come out of the limelight and to shed a little bit of light again on the story and the idea of it is a really important thing.”

Salim said he agreed that the story was important to tell.

Army photograph by Kimberly Hackbarth
Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim, stars of the film “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant,”, exit a UH-60 Black Hawk outside Fort Irwin, Calif., April 14, 2023. Gyllenhaal and Salim learned about the installation and National Training Center mission while promoting the film.

“We always hear about the things that divide us just because it’s more interesting to write about or talk about in the media, but I feel that I love this movie because it’s just about unlikely friendship, it’s about brotherhood, it’s about taking care of the guy next to you despite how dangerous the situation is,” Salim said. “It’s about making the right choices when it’s most difficult to make the right choices.”

Before premiering the film, Gyllenhaal and Salim spent time with Fort Irwin soldiers and families around the installation, including Chief Warrant Officer 2 Brandon Elliott, a pilot in command with Company A “Desert Hawks,” 2916th Aviation Battalion, 916th Support Brigade, who flew Gyllenhaal and Salim to Fort Irwin.

“They were both very welcoming and took their time interacting with us,” Elliott said. “They seemed truly excited to be there for the visit and to meet everyone on Fort Irwin.”

Gyllenhaal expressed gratitude toward the Fort Irwin community following his visit.

“From the moment we were greeted by everyone at the airport in Los Angeles, everybody has been not only professional but good humored,” Gyllenhaal said. “I was really impressed with all the systems here and all of the incredible skill on hand and on display.”

Army photograph by Kimberly Hackbarth
Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim, stars of the film “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant,” pose for a photograph with soldiers on Fort Irwin, Calif., April 14, 2023. Gyllenhaal and Salim visited with soldiers in the training area while learning about the installation’s mission.

Gyllenhaal and Salim learned about the mission of Fort Irwin and the NTC and saw Ujen, one of the mock cities in the training area, known as “the box”.

“Everyone’s been so generous and so warm and welcoming, and the sheer size and scale of this place is just very, very impressive,” Salim said. “I never imagined that a training facility of this size and with these opportunities for training even existed in the world so that was very educational to see.”

The opportunity to meet people and learn about their stories is one of the biggest takeaways for Gyllenhaal from making the film and visit Fort Irwin, he said.

“I think one of the incredible things about the work that we do is you get to meet people you would never have expected to, not only in our research and our work for the roles we play, but also in sharing our movie and publicizing it,” Gyllenhaal said. “I just feel so grateful for my work because I don’t know if I would have been able to come to Fort Irwin in this way if I didn’t do what I do and it’s just such an honor to be here.”

For Salim, the experience of creating the film and making a living as an actor is a “privilege,” he said.

Army photograph by Kimberly Hackbarth
Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim, stars of the film “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant,” pose for a photograph with Army pilot Chief Warrant Officer 2 Brandon Elliott (third from right) and his flight crew with Company A “Desert Hawks,” 2916th Aviation Battalion, 916th Support Brigade, in Burbank, Calif., April 14, 2023. Elliott and his team flew Gyllenhaal and Salim to Fort Irwin where they screened their upcoming movie for the installation’s community.

“Working with one of the best directors in the world, sitting next to Jake today that I worked with and I can call a friend … it’s just been such a learning experience and an honor for me and that the movie also has such a strong message and a warm heart and that brings us together here today is just a big experience in life that I’m very thankful to have gotten,” Salim said.

Elliott, a Pleasant Hill, Calif., native, said he appreciated the USO bringing Gyllenhaal and Salim to Fort Irwin for the visit.

“We enjoyed getting to see their movie, especially since it wasn’t released yet,” Elliott said. “Seeing a movie before it’s even out was such a unique experience that we wouldn’t have gotten to have without the USO, Fort Irwin and the Desert Hawks bringing them out!”

“Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” hits theaters April 21.

The National Training Center and Fort Irwin, Calif., hosted its annual Spring Fling event to celebrate Month of the Military Child April 9, 2023. Since the creation of Month of the Military Child in the mid-1980s, every April the Department of Defense joins national, state and local government, schools, military serving organizations, companies and private citizens in celebrating military children and the sacrifices they make. Lisa Fuga, the special events coordinator with Fort Irwin’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, coordinated the event along with other departments from the organization. According to Fuga, more than 5,000 Soldiers and family members attended the celebration. Twenty informational booths and 18 home-based businesses and vendors lined Army Field, providing food, goodie bags and useful information about water conservation, recycling, and other Fort Irwin programs. The Villages of Fort Irwin provided carnival rides, a funhouse and six midway style booths with carnival games for all ages. “We were so thrilled to be a part of the event again this year,” said Cherry Langston, marketing manager at The Villages of Fort Irwin. “Seeing all our friends, colleagues and residents smiling and having a great time brings us all closer together.” The Los Angeles Rams also participated in the event by bringing out their inflatables and staff members from the team, including Mo Streety, the head of football development. “We enjoy any opportunity we get to engage our youth and especially our military kids,” Streety said. Soldiers with Fort Irwin’s Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers ran a dunk tank where senior leaders across the installation volunteered to get dunked, including Col. Jason Clarke, garrison commander of Fort Irwin. “This year’s month of the military child celebration was one of the largest events I think Fort Irwin has had since COVID,” said Clarke. “Our kids are an important part of our community and we wanted to ensure they had the best time possible." As the father of four girls, Clarke said he knows firsthand the sacrifices our military children make. “I think we can all agree, we can never do enough to ensure our children feel valued,” Clarke said. “I want to thank DFMWR and our partners for making this a special event for our children and the entire community.” This year’s event was sponsored by The Villages at Fort Irwin, the National Training Center chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army, United Services Automobile Association, Military & Civilian Spouses' Club of Fort Irwin, Support the Enlisted Project, L.A. RAMS, Salamasina & Co., Humble Homes, High Desert.
