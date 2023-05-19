aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Army

‘Keeping tradition alive’: ‘Blackhorse’ rides again at Presidio of Monterey

by Winifred Brown Presidio of Monterey, Calif.
Army photograph by Winifred Brown
Members of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment Horse Detachment ride at Salinas River State Beach, Moss Landing, Calif., May 13, 2023.

When the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment “Blackhorse” Horse Detachment visits the Presidio of Monterey, it’s like two longstanding friends getting together for a reunion.

The 11th Cavalry Regiment was stationed at the Presidio from 1919 to 1940, and on Sept. 14, 1924, their shared histories became further united. That was the day lighting struck a 55,000-barrel oil tank in Monterey and ignited a fire so large and destructive that it took days to extinguish. The regiment’s “Blackhorse” moniker and patch emblem refer to the color all the unit’s horses turned that day because of the soot and ash in the air as they helped with firefighting efforts.

 

Army photograph by Winifred Brown
Members of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment Horse Detachment ride at Salinas River State Beach, Moss Landing, Calif., May 13, 2023.

Meanwhile, two Soldiers gave their lives fighting the fire: Pvt. George Bolio, assigned to the 11th Cav. Regt., and Pvt. Eustace Watkins, assigned to the 76th Field Artillery Regiment. Leaders named a gate and road after both Soldiers, and the main gate and road into the Presidio still pay tribute to Bolio. Watkins Gate, at the former Fort Ord, no longer exists, but Watkins Gate Road still runs across Fort Ord National Monument. Those associated with the regiment and installation see a remembrance of the fire on a nearly daily basis — whether they know the history or not.

The detachment visits the Presidio nearly annually for the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center’s Language Day, an event that features cultural performances and displays. This year, on May 12, members of the detachment presented and retrieved the colors, met with service members, and displayed their riding skills with two demonstrations. They also toured the Presidio of Monterey Museum with a special presentation from Cameron Binkley, command historian for the DLIFLC, on May 11, and took a traditional ride on an area beach on May 13.

Today the unit is stationed at Fort Irwin, Calif., and Capt. Dave Richards, the detachment’s officer in charge, said members of the detachment have a special appreciation for visiting the Presidio because it helps keep them in touch with their heritage.

 

Army photograph by Winifred Brown
Members of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment Horse Detachment ride at Salinas River State Beach, Moss Landing, Calif., May 13, 2023.

“The motto of our horse detachment is ‘Keeping Tradition Alive,’ so this is a really unique trip for us that we do every year because we get to come back here where our actual roots are,” Richards said.
All members of the detachment come from the 11th ACR, and members of the detachment vote to decide who joins after a two-week selection process, Richards said. Members are top performers from all military occupational specialties and do not have to have any experience with horses. It is a temporary assignment that usually lasts between 18 months and two years.

In addition to keeping the tradition alive at as many as 100 community relations events a year, the detachment’s 20 Soldiers and 16 horses train almost exclusively for competitions, Richards said. They have won the U.S. Cavalry Association’s national competition for the past four years consecutively and six times total — the most of any horse Cavalry team throughout the Army.

“We take a lot of pride in being the best regiment and the finest in the land and being those national champions year after year after year,” Richards said.

Army photograph by Winifred Brown
Spec. Zachary Carroll, a member of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment Horse Detachment, rides Comanche at Salinas River State Beach, Moss Landing, Calif., May 13, 2023. Comanche is a historic Army name for horses because it is the name of the sole-surviving horse from the Battle of Little Bighorn in 1876. It is also the name of the first horse to become a member of the 11th ACR Horse Detachment, donated by Maj. Gen. Terry Tucker in 2001. That year marked the regiment’s centennial.

Richards said the Cavalry horseback riding skills that Soldiers used in the early 1900s are the same skills that the detachment uses today.

“We use the appropriate tack, the appropriate saddles and bridles and bits that were used by the Cavalry in the early 1900s,” Richards said. “They’re all built to specification using manuals from the early 1900s that are still original, period-piece manuals. Everything is as exact and historically accurate as possible.”

That also includes the detachment’s uniforms and guns, Richards said.

Army photograph by Winifred Brown
Spec. Zachary Carroll, a member of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment Horse Detachment, introduces Comanche the horse to a Soldier during the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center’s Language Day at the Presidio of Monterey, Calif., May 12, 2023.

Spec. Zachary Carroll has been a member of the detachment for one year and said the experience has changed his life.

“I’ve really found a new passion,” said Carroll, who is an Infantryman by MOS. “I never was a horse person before, but I have a lifelong obsession here. I get to come to work every day and work with this guy [Comanche, the horse]. It’s the best job in the world.”

Cpl. Sarah Alsup, a generator mechanic by MOS, has been a member of the detachment for about six months. She grew up with horses and joining the detachment was one of her main goals when she arrived at Fort Irwin.

Army photograph by Winifred Brown
A member of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment Horse Detachment delivers a bugle call while on horseback during the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center’s Language Day at the Presidio of Monterey, Calif., May 12, 2023.

In addition to working with horses every day, Alsup said the detachment’s impact on the larger world, as well as its heritage, make her especially proud to be a member.

“Ten [members of the detachment] came out here and we interacted with almost a thousand in a few hours,” Alsup said, referring to Language Day. “That’s a pretty big impact if you stop and think about it.”

Alsup said she appreciated Binkley’s presentation about the unit’s history in Monterey and it helped her gain a deeper understanding of Army tradition.

Army photograph by Winifred Brown
Members of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment Horse Detachment salute the colors while on horseback during the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center’s Language Day at the Presidio of Monterey, Calif., May 12, 2023.

“Getting to see where your unit has been, is kind of like seeing where your ancestors come from,” Alsup said. “We live by the motto, ‘Keeping Tradition Alive’ every day. We do it all the time. Every day we think about it. We talk about it, but now we actually get to see it, which is really good, because we can talk about things, but until you put them into play or get a real visual of what it is, you never really know. Now we know.”

Binkley said the detachment’s visit is meaningful historically because the Army quartered the 11th Cavalry Regt. at the Presidio between the World Wars. It is also an important part of Monterey’s local history.

Army photograph by Winifred Brown
A member of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment Horse Detachment prepares to shoot a balloon while on horseback during the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center’s Language Day at the Presidio of Monterey, Calif., May 12, 2023.

“Older residents of Monterey may still recall the days when the mounted Cavalry’s performance team drilled on Soldier Field or at other local venues during public demonstrations of their skills, quite similar to those shown by the detachment during Language Day,” Binkley said.

The regiment has a storied history dating all the way back to its creation in 1901 to support military actions in the Philippines through the Vietnam era until today, where the 11th ACR serves as the opposition force at Fort Irwin’s National Training Center, Binkley said.

Army photograph by Winifred Brown
Cpl. Susie Hernandez, a member of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment Horse Detachment jumps over an obstacle on horseback during the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center’s Language Day at the Presidio of Monterey, Calif., May 12, 2023.

The Army created the 11th Cavalry Regt. just a year before the establishment of the Presidio of Monterey, and it created both for the same reason — to support the rise of the United States as a Pacific power, Binkley said.

Richards said it is important to note that while the regiment has switched from horses to mechanized vehicles such as Humvees and Strykers, the basic principles of the Cavalry have not changed.
“The Cavalry has always been that formation that’s out front, scouting, scoping out the enemy, probing lines,” Richards said. “They’re the ones that are setting the conditions for the main fight and they’re gathering as much intelligence as they can for the commander to then decide, ‘This is how I want to go about solving whatever complex problem that is in front of me.’”

Army photograph by Winifred Brown
Sgt. 1st Class Chris Stemple, left, leads members of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment Horse Detachment during a demonstration for the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center’s Language Day at the Presidio of Monterey, Calif., May 12, 2023.

The detachment is one of six horse detachments throughout the Army, and while they play a major role in keeping traditions alive, it’s crucial for all Army units to honor their history and traditions, Richards said.

“A lot of Soldiers will tell you the reason they joined the military is for the men and women to their left and to their right that are fighting right beside them,” Richards said. “History is our tie-in to those people who were to the left and to the right of us going all the way back to the founding of the Army and our units.”

Army photograph by Winifred Brown
This is an undated photo of the 11th Cavalry Regiment when it was stationed at the Presidio of Monterey. The unit was stationed at the Presidio from 1919-1940.
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Influencers, education leaders experience National...
 By Kimberly Hackbarth | Fort Irwin, Calif.
Fort Irwin High Desert Warrior – May 2023
Fort Irwin High Desert Warrior...
 By adriennek
Army photograph by Kimberly Hackbarth
‘Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant’ stars...
 By Kimberly Hackbarth Fort Irwin, Calif.
The National Training Center and Fort Irwin, Calif., hosted its annual Spring Fling event to celebrate Month of the Military Child April 9, 2023. Since the creation of Month of the Military Child in the mid-1980s, every April the Department of Defense joins national, state and local government, schools, military serving organizations, companies and private citizens in celebrating military children and the sacrifices they make. Lisa Fuga, the special events coordinator with Fort Irwin’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, coordinated the event along with other departments from the organization. According to Fuga, more than 5,000 Soldiers and family members attended the celebration. Twenty informational booths and 18 home-based businesses and vendors lined Army Field, providing food, goodie bags and useful information about water conservation, recycling, and other Fort Irwin programs. The Villages of Fort Irwin provided carnival rides, a funhouse and six midway style booths with carnival games for all ages. “We were so thrilled to be a part of the event again this year,” said Cherry Langston, marketing manager at The Villages of Fort Irwin. “Seeing all our friends, colleagues and residents smiling and having a great time brings us all closer together.” The Los Angeles Rams also participated in the event by bringing out their inflatables and staff members from the team, including Mo Streety, the head of football development. “We enjoy any opportunity we get to engage our youth and especially our military kids,” Streety said. Soldiers with Fort Irwin’s Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers ran a dunk tank where senior leaders across the installation volunteered to get dunked, including Col. Jason Clarke, garrison commander of Fort Irwin. “This year’s month of the military child celebration was one of the largest events I think Fort Irwin has had since COVID,” said Clarke. “Our kids are an important part of our community and we wanted to ensure they had the best time possible." As the father of four girls, Clarke said he knows firsthand the sacrifices our military children make. “I think we can all agree, we can never do enough to ensure our children feel valued,” Clarke said. “I want to thank DFMWR and our partners for making this a special event for our children and the entire community.” This year’s event was sponsored by The Villages at Fort Irwin, the National Training Center chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army, United Services Automobile Association, Military & Civilian Spouses' Club of Fort Irwin, Support the Enlisted Project, L.A. RAMS, Salamasina & Co., Humble Homes, High Desert.
Fort Irwin celebrates Month of...
 By Renita Wickes Fort Irwin, Calif.
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit