On June 7, 2023, the Blackhorse Regiment conducted the Regimental Run ahead of this Rotation.

The Blackhorse dashes head on for Rotation 23-08, Operation Samar, to tackle the different problem sets posed by @1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division and 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment. During this Rotation, the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment will be tested on how it engages both 1/1 CD ABCT and 1-7 DIV CAV.