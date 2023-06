Operations Group, National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif., congratulates the following Dragon Team Soldiers for earning their Air Assault Badges at The Sabalauski Air Assault School on June 13, 2023.

Staff Sgt. Robert Navarro

Sgt. Brad Capps

Spec. Adrian Ehmann

Spec. Bradley Fournier

Spec. Herrickthese

Sgt. First Class Kahl Goforth sponsored these Soldiers and ensured their success.