Army

NTC/Fort Irwin celebrates US Army’s 248th birthday

by Army photographs

In celebration of our Army’s 248th Birthday, the National Training Center and Fort Irwin Command Team, Brig. Gen. Curtis D. Taylor and Command Sgt. Major Joshua R. Bitle were joined by Fort Irwin’s youngest Soldier, PV2 Preston Boord of RSS, 11th ACR, and most vintage Soldier, Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Isaac Opara, Deputy Garrison Chaplain, for the traditional cake cutting ceremony at the Coyote Cafe, June 14, 2023.

