NTC Decisive Action Rotation 23-08 is underway. 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division from Fort Hood, Texas, is enduring expeditionary RSOI which will allow them to build combat power before rolling out to face the professional OPFOR of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment-Blackhorse.

Decisive Action Rotations create a realistic training environment that tests the capabilities of Brigade Combat Teams preparing them to face similarly equipped opposing forces.