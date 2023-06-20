aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Army

Decisive Action Rotation 23-08 underway at NTC/Fort Irwin

by Aerotech staff
Army photograph by Spec. Casey Auman
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division maneuver an a M1A2 Abrams main battle tank into position during Rotation 23-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 15, 2023.

Fighting for Razish … The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division faced the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment-Blackhorse’s Opposing Forces (OPFOR) in the Battle of Razish during Phase IIB of Rotation 23-08 at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin.

They maneuvered into attack positions, conducted breaching operations and held defensive positions in and around the city against further enemy attacks.

Decisive Action Rotations create a realistic training environment that tests the capabilities of Brigade Combat Teams preparing them to face similarly equipped opposing forces.

Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Julie Jaeger
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division clear buildings in the city of Razish during Rotation 23-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 15, 2023.
Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Julie Jaeger
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry breach the city of Razish during Rotation 23-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 15, 2023.
Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Julie Jaeger
A U.S. Soldier assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division fire at enemy targets during Rotation 23-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 15, 2023.
Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Julie Jaeger
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division scans for enemy targets during Rotation 23-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 15, 2023.
Army photograph by Spec. Casey Auman
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division scan for enemy targets during Rotation 23-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 15, 2023.
Army photograph by Spec. Casey Auman
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division maneuver an a M1A2 Abrams main battle tank into position during Rotation 23-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 15, 2023.
Army photograph by Spec. Casey Auman

A U.S. Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division scans for enemy targets in a M1A2 Abrams main battle tank into position during Rotation 23-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 15, 2023.
Army photograph by Spec. Casey Auman
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division maneuver an a M1A2 Abrams main battle tank into position during Rotation 23-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 15, 2023.
Army photograph by Spec. Casey Auman
A U.S. Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division scans for enemy targets in a M1A2 Abrams main battle tank into position during Rotation 23-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 15, 2023.
Army photograph by Spec. Casey Auman
A U.S. Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division uses binoculars to scan for enemy targets during Rotation 23-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 15, 2023.
Army photograph by Spec. Jeffrey Garland
A U.S. Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division defends fighting positions during Rotation 23-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Jun. 16, 2023.
Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division maneuver into fighting position during Rotation 23-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 15, 2023.
Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin

A U.S. Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division observe for simulated enemy movement during Rotation 23-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 15, 2023.
Army photograph by Sgt. Ryan Gosselin
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division maneuver up a hill to a fighting position during Rotation 23-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 15, 2023.
