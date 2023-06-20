Decisive Action Rotation 23-08 underway at NTC/Fort Irwin

Fighting for Razish … The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division faced the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment-Blackhorse’s Opposing Forces (OPFOR) in the Battle of Razish during Phase IIB of Rotation 23-08 at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin.

They maneuvered into attack positions, conducted breaching operations and held defensive positions in and around the city against further enemy attacks.

Decisive Action Rotations create a realistic training environment that tests the capabilities of Brigade Combat Teams preparing them to face similarly equipped opposing forces.