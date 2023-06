Army photographs by Cpl. Robert Sullivan

On June 18, 2023, Col. Terry R. Tills, the 29th commander of the Operations Group at NTC/Fort Irwin, was recognized with a Place in the Desert (PID).

Tillis’ Terrace, located at Miller’s Ridge, is the latest PID dedicated at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif.

“PID locations are chosen at the point where the leader had the significant impact to the RTU (Rotational Training Unit), the installation, and the Army as a whole.”