aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Army

Decisive Action Rotation 23-08 underway at NTC/Fort Irwin

by Aerotech staff
Army photograph by Spec. Casey Auman
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 115th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Calvary Division hold a defensive position during a chemical warfare attack during Decisive Action Rotation 23-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 18, 2023.

The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division continued their training at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif., during Rotation 23-08.

Over the last few days they have been faced with simulated chemical attacks and casualty evacuations, conducted convoy and refueling operations and held defensive positions.

Decisive Action Rotations create a realistic training environment that tests the capabilities of Brigade Combat Teams preparing them to face similarly equipped opposing forces.

Army photograph by Spec. Aaron Walker

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division load wounded on a stretcher during Decisive Action Rotation 23-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 18, 2023.
Army photograph by Spec. Aaron Walker

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division load wounded on a stretcher during Decisive Action Rotation 23-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 18, 2023.
Army photograph by Spec. Casey Auman
U.S. Pilots assigned to 7th Combat Aviation Brigade, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Calvary Division fly an Apache attack helicopter over terrain during Decisive Action Rotation 23-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 18, 2023.
Army photograph by Spec. Casey Auman
A U.S. Soldiers assigned to 115th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Calvary Division prepares Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear during a chemical warfare attack during Decisive Action Rotation 23-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 18, 2023.
Army photograph by Sgt. Lilly Ekberg
A U.S. Soldier assigned to 115th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division hoses another soldier with water to prevent heat casualty during Decisive Action Rotation 23-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 07, 2023.
Army photograph by Pvt. David Carvajal
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 398th Division Sustainment Support Battalion supporting 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division convoy out of the Brigade Support Area (BSA) during Rotation 23-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Jun. 16, 2023.
Army photograph by Pvt. David Carvajal
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 398th Division Sustainment Support Battalion supporting 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division conduct convoy operations during Rotation 23-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Jun. 16, 2023.
Army photograph by Pvt. David Carvajal
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 398th Division Sustainment Support Battalion supporting 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division conduct convoy operations during Rotation 23-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Jun. 16, 2023.
Army photograph by Spec. Casey Auman
A U.S. Soldiers assigned to 115th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Calvary Division scan for enemy targets during a chemical warfare attack during Decisive Action Rotation 23-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 18, 2023.
Army photograph by Spec. Casey Auman
A U.S. Soldiers assigned to 115th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Calvary Division holds a defensive position during a chemical warfare attack during Decisive Action Rotation 23-08 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., June 18, 2023.
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Tillis’ Terrace is latest Place...
 By Aerotech News
Army photograph by Spec. Casey Auman
Decisive Action Rotation 23-08 underway...
 By Aerotech staff
Army photograph by Sgt. Khari Bridges
Decisive Action Rotation 23-08 underway...
 By Aerotech staff
Keep earning those wins!
 By Army photograph
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit