Decisive Action Rotation 23-08 underway at NTC/Fort Irwin

The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division continued their training at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin, Calif., during Rotation 23-08.

Over the last few days they have been faced with simulated chemical attacks and casualty evacuations, conducted convoy and refueling operations and held defensive positions.

Decisive Action Rotations create a realistic training environment that tests the capabilities of Brigade Combat Teams preparing them to face similarly equipped opposing forces.