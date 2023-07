On June 20 and June 21, 2023, the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division began the live fire operation phase of training during T\the National Training Center/Fort Irwin’s Rotation 23-08.

They have deployed a Mine Clearing Line Charge, conducted breaching operations, fired artillery rounds and defended the Brigade Support Area from simulated day and night enemy attacks.

Rotation 23-08 ended June 21.