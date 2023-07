The Regimental Call at the Fort Irwin Field House, on June 22, 2023, marked the completion of another successful Rotation in the Mojave.

Troopers were recognized for their brilliant work in the Box.

The Regiment must build upon the success and the cohesion that was created through this collective mission – to train Rotational Unit as they face the fiercest Oppositional Force in the land. Without fail, the Regiment continued to recognize its people and its dedicated warriors.