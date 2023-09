Army photographs

On Aug. 24, 2023, the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment conducted the Regimental Call at the close of Rotation 23-09. The event marked the culmination of a well-planned and implemented Rotation, built on valuable and well executed training objectives.

The Blackhorse Regiment continues to posture itself to be the measuring stick by which the Army measures itself. The Blackhorse has shown the determination and the will to carry out this mission.