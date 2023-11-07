aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Fort Irwin celebrates Filipino American History Month

by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson Fort Irwin, Calif.
Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson
A roasted pig decorated with flowers lays on a buffet table at an event in honor of Filipino American History Month Oct. 19, 2023, at Sandy Basin Community Center, Fort Irwin, Calif.

In honor of Filipino American History Month, Fort Irwin Soldiers, families and community members celebrated the critical part Filipino Americans have played in the history of the U.S. and California- as well as their ongoing contributions to the U.S. Army, Oct. 19, 2023, at Sandy Basin Community Center.

Brig. Gen. Royce P. Resoso (USAR), deputy commanding general, 335th Signal Command (Mission Support Element), keynote speaker at the event, talked about his pride in both his Filipino culture and his military service.

The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment hosted the event, which included videos about the role Filipino Americans have played in the U.S. military over time- including interviews with current Fort Irwin Soldiers, cultural displays and dances, cooking demonstrations, a historical book display by the Fort Irwin library, and a feast of tasty food dishes for guests to enjoy.

Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson
Brig. Gen. Royce P. Resoso (USAR), Deputy Commanding General, 335th Signal Command (Mission Support Element), receives an award from 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment leadership and Filipino American club at an event celebrating Filipino American History Month at Sandy Basin Community Center, Fort Irwin, Calif.
Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson
U.S. Army Soldiers and family members dance during a cultural display at an event in honor of Filipino American History Month, Oct. 19, 2023, at Sandy Basin Community Center, Fort Irwin, Calif.
Fort Irwin Soldiers and family members dance during a cultural display at an event celebrating the critical part Filipino Americans have played in the history of the U.S. and California- as well as their ongoing contributions to the U.S. Army, Oct. 19, 2023, at Sandy Basin Community Center, Fort Irwin, Calif.
A couple shares a cultural dish at an event honoring Filipino American History Month, Oct. 19, 2023, at Sandy Basin Community Center, Fort Irwin, Calif.
Brig. Gen. Royce P. Resoso (USAR), Deputy Commanding General, 335th Signal Command (Mission Support Element), talks about his pride in both his Filipino culture and his military service at an event celebrating Filipino American History Month at Sandy Basin Community Center, Fort Irwin, Calif.
Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson
Chefs serve up roast pig to U.S. Army Soldiers at an event celebrating Filipino American History Month Oct. 19, 2023, at Sandy Basin Community Center, Fort Irwin, Calif.
