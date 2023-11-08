aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Army

Paralegal earns Expert Soldier Badge at Fort Irwin

by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson | Fort Irwin, Calif.
A U.S. Army Soldier points to the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB); The ESB was just one of the special skills badges handed out at Fritz Field, Fort Irwin, Calif., October 20, 2023 during testing week, here.

U.S. Army Soldier Sgt. Steven Arriola, Headquarters and Headquarters Co., U.S. Army Garrison Fort Irwin, paralegal, earned the prestigious Expert Soldier Badge Oct. 20, 2023, at Fritz Field, Fort Irwin, Calif.

Soldiers from all across Fort Irwin participated in the trio of testing that took place over the week, here, in order to take a shot at earning either the Expert Field Medical Badge, Expert Infantry Badge, or the Expert Soldier Badge, depending on their military specialty.

U.S. Army Soldier Sgt. Steven Arriola (center), a paralegal with Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Fort Irwin, poses with his company commander and first sergeant after earning the prestigious Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) October 20, 2023, at Fritz Field, Fort Irwin, Calif.

Graded events at Fort Irwin included marksmanship and weapons maintenance, patrols, a combat fitness test and a 12-mile ruck march with weight, among other challenging trials — all designed to be tough, realistic and mission focused.

First Sgt. Brian Samaniego, HHC, USAG Fort Irwin, ESB Cadre member and Expert Infantry Badge (EIB) wearer, praised Arriola’s stamina during training.

“There are no words to say how proud I am,” Samaniego said. “He was very committed and he showed a lot of drive and determination during training. He really deserved this.”

“Arriola was the only paralegal in the division to volunteer to come out for this and he is the only garrison Soldier that got awarded the badge today,” Samaniego added, “He showed a lot of heart.”

Arriola, originally from Bakersfield, Calif., is the father of two children, and has been in the Army four and a half years; this was his first attempt at earning the ESB, which demonstrates individuals’ abilities to perform skill level one-warrior tasks and brigade commander-selected tasks.

Visibly tired from the morning’s arduous 12-mile ruck, but still smiling, Arriola said, “I am really proud, this was a great experience … but right now my legs feel like jelly.”

Brigadier General Curtis D. Taylor, National Training Center and Fort Irwin Commanding General, was on hand at Fritz Field today to hand out special skills badges to deserving Soldiers from across the Fort Irwin installation.
A crowd of Soldiers congratulate Expert Infantry Badge, Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge earners at Fritz Field, Fort Irwin, Calif. The event was hosted by 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment and involved participants from across the installation, including 11th ACR; Operations Group, National Training Center; Weed Army Community Hospital, MEDDAC; the 916th Supply and Support Brigade and Fort Irwin Garrison.
