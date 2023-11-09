aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Fort Irwin hosts Military Mixer

by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson Fort Irwin, Calif.
Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson
U.S. Marines proudly show off swag given by Soldiers from the U.S. Army 916th Support Brigade at a military mixer Oct. 24, 2023, at Fort Irwin, Calif.

U.S. Service Members from the Army, Navy, and Marines, along with civilians from the surrounding community, gathered for a military mixer October 24, 2023, in the Sandy Basin Community Center, at Fort Irwin, Calif., in order to build on existing relationships – and form new ones, share experiences, and foster a sense of camaraderie.

The military mixer, which is held annually, offers an opportunity for friends, family and colleagues to mingle with military members from all branches while they enjoy food, drinks and entertainment.

Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson

U.S. Army Soldiers from 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment talk about their jobs and show off equipment Oct. 24, 2023, at a static display during a military mixer at Fort Irwin, Calif.

A variety of guests from local organizations such as the Barstow Chamber of Commerce and the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) attended the event.

Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson
A U.S. Marine from Marine Corps Logistics Base, Barstow, fills his plate with food provided by one of Fort Irwin’s home-based culinary businesses at a military mixer Oct. 24, 2023, at Fort Irwin, Calif.

Speakers included Renita Wickes, president of the High Desert AUSA chapter, Barstow Mayor Paul Courtney and our own Brig. Gen. Curtis D. Taylor, commanding general, National Training Center and Fort Irwin.

A buffet with a smorgasbord of food and desserts was provided by some of Fort Irwin’s home-based culinary businesses.

 

Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson
U.S. Army Soldiers from Weed Army Community Hospital, MEDDAC, talk about their jobs with cohorts from the U.S. Marines at a static display, Oct. 24, 2023, at Fort Irwin, Calif.

Static displays were provided by NASA, the Fort Irwin archaeological and environmental department, the 916th Support Brigade, the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, National Training Center Operations Group and Weed Army Community Hospital among others.

Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson
U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Curtis D. Taylor, commanding general Fort Irwin and National Training Center, speaks during a military mixer Oct. 24, 2023, at Fort Irwin, California.
