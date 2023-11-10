Assemblyman Lackey shows support for students during Red Ribbon Week at Fort Irwin

State Assemblyman Tom Lackey, 34th Assembly District, Calif., visited Fort Irwin Middle School Oct. 26, 2023, in order to help close out Red Ribbon Week at Fort Irwin, Calif.

The Red Ribbon Campaign is the largest drug prevention campaign in the U.S.; Fort Irwin schools celebrate Red Ribbon Week every October in order to give kids the tools they need to say no to drugs and remain drug-free.

Lackey fielded questions from the students and spoke about the importance of self-esteem and making good choices; he also encouraged students to work hard to achieve their goals and remain drug-free.

Officer “Patty” from Fort Irwin Department of Emergency Services spoke at the assembly as well, encouraging the students to find ways to talk to their guardians, teachers, and other safe adults (such as police officers on Fort Irwin) about the pressures they face- and to say “no” to drugs.

At the end of the day, students pledged to remain drug-free and signed certificates of recognition (signed by Lackey) and received bracelets for participating in Red Ribbon Week.

Garrison Command Sgt. Major David A. Palmer was on hand to support the event, along with the Silver Valley Unified Schools Superintendent of Schools and a host of volunteers.