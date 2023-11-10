aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Army

Assemblyman Lackey shows support for students during Red Ribbon Week at Fort Irwin

by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson Fort Irwin, Calif.
Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson
Assemblyman Tom Lackey, 34th Assembly District, Calif., (center) speaks to students at Fort Irwin Middle School during an assembly Oct. 26, 2023, in order to help close out Red Ribbon Week at Fort Irwin, Calif. Lackey answered students questions and talked about the importance of self-esteem and working hard to achieve personal goals. The Red Ribbon Campaign is the largest drug prevention campaign in the U.S.; Fort Irwin schools celebrate Red Ribbon Week every October in order to give kids the tools they need to say no to drugs and remain drug-free.

State Assemblyman Tom Lackey, 34th Assembly District, Calif., visited Fort Irwin Middle School Oct. 26, 2023, in order to help close out Red Ribbon Week at Fort Irwin, Calif.

The Red Ribbon Campaign is the largest drug prevention campaign in the U.S.; Fort Irwin schools celebrate Red Ribbon Week every October in order to give kids the tools they need to say no to drugs and remain drug-free.

Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson
“Officer Patty”, Fort Irwin Department of Emergency Safety addresses students at Fort Irwin Middle School during a school-wide assembly Oct. 26, 2023 at Fort Irwin, Calif. “Officer Patty” spoke to kids about finding a safe adult to speak to about stress, peer pressure and other concerns, as well as how to say “no” to drugs.

Lackey fielded questions from the students and spoke about the importance of self-esteem and making good choices; he also encouraged students to work hard to achieve their goals and remain drug-free.

Officer “Patty” from Fort Irwin Department of Emergency Services spoke at the assembly as well, encouraging the students to find ways to talk to their guardians, teachers, and other safe adults (such as police officers on Fort Irwin) about the pressures they face- and to say “no” to drugs.

Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson
After a Red Ribbon Week assembly at Fort Irwin Middle School, students sign certificates of recognition for pledging to remain drug-free (signed by Assemblyman Tom Lackey, 34th Assembly District, Calif.) and receive red bracelets for participating in Red Ribbon week from teachers and volunteers at Fort Irwin, Calif.

At the end of the day, students pledged to remain drug-free and signed certificates of recognition (signed by Lackey) and received bracelets for participating in Red Ribbon Week.

Garrison Command Sgt. Major David A. Palmer was on hand to support the event, along with the Silver Valley Unified Schools Superintendent of Schools and a host of volunteers.

Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson
Red bracelets and Certificates of Appreciation line a table at a Red Ribbon Week assembly at Fort Irwin Middle School Oct. 26, 2023, at Fort Irwin, Calif. Students pledged to remain drug-free and signed certificates of recognition (signed by Assemblyman Tom Lackey, 34th Assembly District , Calif.) and received bracelets for participating in Red Ribbon Week, at Fort Irwin, Calif.
