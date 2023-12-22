Introducing Maj. Gen. Curt Taylor

Dec. 11, 2023, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Curt Taylor, Commanding General of National Training Center/Fort Irwin wore one star for the last time, as he was pinned in family tradition, by his wife, Jennifer in front of the NTC Headquarters on Fort Irwin, Calif.

The occasion began with an opening prayer by Chaplain (Col.) Erik Grambling, included a sign of affection between the Taylor’s, and was noted by Command Sgt. Maj. Carvet Tate, National Training Center/Fort Irwin Command Sgt. Maj., that “the general’s biography may be expansive, but does not live up to the man he is, ‘A God fearing, family first’ man who puts Soldiers and the Fort Irwin community at the forefront of his thoughts.”

Taylor himself humbly stated that he believes he happened to be at the right place, at the right time, and that there were other’ who were more deserving, mentioning an IED attack that had occurred overseas and losses on the battlefield to his battalion. What was originally meant to be a small pinning ceremony in a conference room quickly grew as others learned of their generals’ achievement and promotion to being a major general in the U.S. Army.

Lead. Train. Win.