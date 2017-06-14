Headlines – June 14, 2017

News

Trump gives Mattis authority to send more troops to Afghanistan –

President Trump has given Defense Secretary Jim Mattis the authority to determine troop levels in Afghanistan, three administration officials said Tuesday, opening the door for sending more American forces to a war that the Pentagon chief acknowledged the United States was “not winning.”



Mattis promises new Afghanistan strategy by mid-July –

Defense Secretary James Mattis on June 13 promised to deliver a new military strategy for Afghanistan to lawmakers by mid-July, a timeline months behind what some members of Congress had anticipated.





Business

Pakistan’s 1,500-tonne MPV fitting out at shipyard in Guangzhou –

Images have emerged on Chinese online forums showing a cutter on order for the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency berthed alongside for fitting out at the Huangpu shipyard in the southern Chinese port city of Guangzhou.



India re-starts CQB carbine procurement process –

India’s Ministry of Defence has invited responses by 15 July from foreign and local manufacturers on the procurement of an initial 44,000 modular 5.56×45 mm close quarter battle carbines for the Indian Army.



MAST Asia 2017: Japan unveils further details of multipurpose trimaran concept proposal for JMSDF –

The Japanese Ministry of Defense’s acquisition, technology & logistics agency has unveiled further details of a multipurpose trimaran concept that is being proposed to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.



Senate rejects effort to block Saudi arms sale –

The Senate June 13 narrowly rejected an effort to block part of President Trump’s $110 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia.



Lockheed’s Thaad production was quietly halted for four months –

Production of Lockheed Martin’s Thaad — the U.S. missile interceptor that’s spawned an international dispute with its deployment in South Korea — was quietly halted for about four months last year because of a quality problem with a part.



Countdown to Paris Air Show begins as F-35 arrives in France –

Two F-35As safely landed in France June 13, just days ahead of the jet’s debut at Paris Air Show next week.



Turkey scraps sole-source deal, opening contest for Altay tank program –

Turkey’s defense procurement authorities have decided to scrap sole-source negotiations with the privately owned armored vehicles manufacturer Otokar for a multibillion-dollar indigenous tank program. They will instead open bidding for the same contract.



U.S. aerospace, defense exports growth decelerated, says report –

U.S. aerospace and defense exports growth has slowed after its robust 60-percent increase from 2010 to 2015, according to a recent report by consultancy firm Deloitte.



Airstar Aerospace debuts at the Paris Air Show –

Airstar Aerospace will make its first appearance at the Paris Air Show, debuting its rarely seen tethered surveillance balloon, the Eagle Owl, according to a company announcement.



Turkey sets out to build engines for helo, Anka drone –

The Turkish government will set up a new company to design an indigenous engine for a locally made Turkish helicopter in the making, according to a top procurement official.



CACI awarded Navy cyber deal –

CACI has been awarded a $21 million Navy task order for cybersecurity.



Harris Corp. awarded $255 million DOD radio contract –

A Rochester-based company that makes military and aerospace communications systems has been awarded a $255 million contract to build radios for U.S. special operations forces.





Defense

Dunford: Without better funding, U.S. will ‘lose competitive advantage’ in a few years –

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff brought a dire warning to Capitol Hill June 12: “In just a few years, if we don’t change our trajectory, we will lose our qualitative and quantitative competitive advantage,” Gen. Joseph Dunford told the House Armed Services Committee. The military will need “sustained, sufficient and predictable funding” or lose “our ability to project power.” He further added that unless the Budget Control Act was repealed, within four years, the U.S. military would either be “much smaller” or “a hollow force.”



DOD needs 3-5 percent annual growth through 2023, top officials say –

The Pentagon expects to request 3-5 percent base budget growth above inflation every year from 2019 through 2023, a dollar figure the nation’s top defense voices say is the bare minimum needed to maintain America’s military capabilities at current levels.



Senators push bill to provide better military pay raises, salaries for senior enlisted –

Frustrated over increasing issues with military salaries, a pair of senators on Wednesday will introduce new legislation to ensure “equal compensation” among senior enlisted service members and limit the president’s ability to reduce troops’ pay raises.



Navy still unsure what’s causing aircraft oxygen system failures –

After more than two months, the Navy still has no idea what is causing serious problems with the oxygen systems in its training aircraft and fighters.



How F-22 is deconflicting U.S.-Russia operations over Syria –

“Shell” was just days into his first deployment to U.S. Central Command (Centcom) when U.S. Navy destroyers launched a surprise strike against the Syrian regime, pummeling Shayrat Airfield with dozens of Tomahawk cruise missiles.





Veterans

Congress finalizes sweeping VA accountability bill –

House lawmakers on June 13 approved sweeping changes to firing rules at the Department of Veterans Affairs, a move supporters say will help reform the second-largest federal agency and restore public trust in its workforce.



Vietnam veteran to receive Medal of Honor five decades later, after an act of Congress –

Late last year, former Spec. Jim McCloughan was close enough to taste it. After then-President Obama signed a provision included in the annual defense authorization bill, McCloughan was cleared to receive the Medal of Honor.



Trump blocks veterans group on Twitter –

President Trump appears to have blocked a veterans group that has been critical of his time in office on Twitter.