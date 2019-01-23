Headlines – January 23, 2019

News

U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan –

One U.S. service member was killed in Afghanistan Jan. 22, U.S. officials said in a short press release.



U.S. House votes overwhelmingly to bar US exit from NATO –

The U.S. House passed legislation the evening of Jan. 22 that seeks to bar President Donald Trump from withdrawing from NATO amid renewed concerns over his commitment to the 29-nation military pact.



Pentagon: No changes to policy on transgender troops, for now –

The Pentagon said it would not implement any changes to its transgender policy for now, despite a Supreme Court ruling Jan. 22 that upheld the Defense Department’s limits on which transgender personnel may be allowed to serve.





Business

Aerospace organizations call out ‘human, economic consequences’ of shutdown –

As economic anxiety over U.S. government shutdown mounts, more than 30 organizations across the nation’s aviation and space transportation sectors are urging an end to the month-long government shutdown.



Europe’s Arianespace takes on SpaceX by cutting Ariane 5 rocket launch price –

Europe’s Arianespace is discounting the price of satellite launches with its Ariane 5 rockets as it competes against U.S. rival SpaceX for customers before the release of the cheaper Ariane 6 rocket next year, a senior executive said on Jan. 23.



India launches first private-sector howitzer facility –

Spread over 40 acres and located in the western coastal town of Hazira, the ASC, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be used to construct and integrate armored platforms such as SPHs, future infantry combat vehicles and main battle tanks under the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.



Latvia halts $206 million armored vehicle contract amid controversy –

Latvia’s public procurement watchdog IUB has stopped the defense ministry from signing a contract worth about €181 million ($206 million) to buy four-wheel-drive armored vehicles from Finland’s Sisu Auto after two bidders, AM General from the United States and SouthAfrica’s Paramount Group, filed complaints on the tender.



Ivory Coast agrees to buy C295 transport aircraft from Airbus –

The Ivory Coast announced its first purchase of a C295 medium transport aircraft, with Airbus calling it ideal because of its proven abilities in sub-Saharan Africa.



Russia tests ‘underwater quadcopter’ for cold water exploration –

In a swimming pool in Krasnoyarsk, Russia a robot prototype prepares for an arctic journey.



Rheinmetall, BAE Systems launch joint venture for military vehicles –

German tank-maker Rheinmetall plans to buy a majority stake in U.K.-based business BAE Systems, a move that could create a new industry heavyweight in the military vehicles market.



Navy squeezing costs out of FFG(X) program as requirements solidify –

The Navy says it may have squeezed out about $150 million per hull in savings as the service closes in on final requirements for a planned class of next-generation frigates (FFG(X)), program officials said last week.





Defense

It took the U.S. Army 4 years to field the JLTV. It took soldiers 4 days to total one –

It took four years for the Army to finally start fielding the much-hyped Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, and it took soldiers less than four days to destroy one.



U.S. destroyer arrives in tense Black Sea region as Russia watches closely –

The destroyer USS Donald Cook has arrived for a port visit in the Black Sea nation of Georgia, as Russia monitors the ship’s movements at a time of heightened tensions in the region.



As Russia, China encroach, airmen work to expand comms network in Antarctica –

In freezing and almost unbearable living conditions on the world’s southernmost continent, four airmen had one mission in December: Create an expanded communications network.



An Air Force radio that can run for a week in the sun –

The Pentagon has long been looking for a way out from under its tradition of massive, multi-year, multi-billion-dollar projects. With the rapid pace of technological development, military leaders have sought tools and strategies for more rapid acquisitions.





Veterans

VA’s benefits appeals process will see a dramatic changeover next month –

Veterans rejected for disability benefits will have a new slate of appeals options starting next month, when federal officials will put in place an overhaul the review process with hopes of dramatically cutting down on wait times for the complicated cases.



More sailors, airmen, Marines are using TA — but fewer soldiers –

After charting some large drops in recent years, usage of the military tuition assistance education benefit appears to be holding steady across most military branches — but not the Army — Defense Department data indicates.



Civilian Life 101: Here’s what you need to know before you take off that uniform –

When you arrive at a new duty station in the military, you know where to go for information on housing, health care and your child’s new school.