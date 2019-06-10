From left: Tom Lackey’s Field Representative Bryan Anguiano; Violet Ochsner; Cal City Mayor Chuck McGuire; World War II D-Day veteran Henry “Len” Ochsner; Kern Country Second District Supervisor, Zack Scrivner and Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s Field Representative Perry Finzel. They were all gathered at the California City Community Church June 6, 2019, to honor World War II veteran Ochsner on the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Ochsner was a member of the 321st Glider Artillery Battalion that would go on to provide fire support for the “Screaming Eagle” paratroopers of the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, the regiment that was home to Easy Co., the outfit made famous by Stephen Ambrose and Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks in the book and miniseries, “Band of Brothers.
On Sept. 19, 2017, at the National Cemetery in Los Angeles, 10 American World War II veterans – including Henry “Len” Ochsner from California City, were honored by the French government for their service in that war, and awarded The National Order of The Legion of Honor in the Rank of Chevalier (Knight). This is the highest honor France bestows on its citizens and foreign nationals.
Elected Officials Honored California City resident, 96-year old WWII veteran
From left: Tom Lackey’s Field Representative Bryan Anguiano; Violet Ochsner; Cal City Mayor Chuck McGuire; World War II D-Day veteran Henry “Len” Ochsner; Kern Country Second District Supervisor, Zack Scrivner and Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s Field Representative Perry Finzel. They were all gathered at the California City Community Church June 6, 2019, to honor World War II veteran Ochsner on the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Ochsner was a member of the 321st Glider Artillery Battalion that would go on to provide fire support for the “Screaming Eagle” paratroopers of the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, the regiment that was home to Easy Co., the outfit made famous by Stephen Ambrose and Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks in the book and miniseries, “Band of Brothers.